Big Orange Caravan, a Vols fan appreciation tour across five cities, to kick off in April

The tour will be headlined by Danny White, UT's Director of Athletics, with head football coach, Josh Heupel. The men's and women's basketball coaches will also join

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Big Orange Caravan is legendary among Vols fans, bringing together people across many cities to celebrate the team they know and love.

Officials announced that the caravan would return in April this year, making stops in five cities across Tennessee and the southeast U.S. Some major figures in Tennessee athletics will tag along for the trip, headlined by Danny White, the University of Tennessee's Director of Athletics.

He will be joined by Josh Heupel, UT's head football coach, as well as Rick Barnes, the men's basketball coach. Kellie Harper, the coach for the Lady Vols, will also join the caravan.

It will stop in Chattanooga on April 19 and be in Atlanta on April 20. Then, the caravan will head to the Tri-Cities on April 21 before leading for Nashville for an April 28 event. The journey will end in Memphis on May 3.

Tickets to participate in the events cost $20 and include light food. Officials said $5 of every ticket sold will go towards the UT Alumni Chapter in the city the event is in.

Every event will start at 5 p.m. local time before a meet-and-greet with the coaches and leaders between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a cash bar people can grab drinks at before programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

That program will be hosted by Bob Kesling, known as "The Voice of the Vols." It includes fun stories about the team, a question-and-answer session with team leaders and a discussion about the team. The UT Spirit Squads and Smokey will also be there.

A list of specific locations the caravan will stop at is available below.