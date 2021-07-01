Catholic's BJ Edwards commits to play basketball at Tennessee

He averaged 19 ppg, six rebounds and six assists last season at Knoxville Catholic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rick Barnes just got another big commitment for the class of 2022--- and he didn't even have to leave town to do it!

B.J. Edwards, a standout at Knoxville Catholic, committed to the Vols on Thursday.

The rising senior, at 6'3", has very good size and command of the court, according to analysts. He averaged 19 ppg, six rebounds and six assists last season at Knoxville Catholic.

He told Sports Illustrated that "I just have the best bond with the coaches there," Edwards told Jordan before publicly revealing his decision. "Every talk and at every dinner was like friends just having a good time.

Edwards is a previous Mr. Basketball winner.