KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols will start freshman Brian Maurer at quarterback on Saturday against no. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC), according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.

Redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano started the first four games of the season at QB for Tennessee (1-3, 0-1 SEC). He has thrown for 753 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions on 93 pass attempts. Guarantano threw only three interceptions on 246 pass attempts during the 2018 season and has started 18 consecutive games for the Vols.

Maurer replaced Guarantano to start the second half of Tennessee's 34-3 loss at Florida on Sept. 21 after Guarantano threw two interceptions. The freshman led the Vols to a field goal on his first drive but Guarantano went back in after Maurer threw an interception on during his third drive.

Maurer is 4-13 passing for 44 yards and an interception on the season. He's also rushed for 17 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. He is a native of Ocala, Fla. and was rated a three-star prospect and the no. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country in the recruiting class of 2019 according to the 247Sports composite.

Tennessee hosts no. 3 Georgia on Saturday at seven o'clock on ESPN.