GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After throwing for 73 yards and two interceptions in the first half, Tennessee went away from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in Gainesville. Freshman QB Brian Maurer led the Vol offense to start the second half against Gators.

Maurer, a Florida native, went 3/6 for 46 yards and helped Tennessee get its first points of the game off of a 40-yard Brent Cimaglia field goal.

Maurer saw his first action in Orange and White last Saturday against Chattanooga, where he did not complete a pass, but ran for a touchdown in the 45-0 win over the Mocs.