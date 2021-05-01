Bryce Thompson declares for NFL Draft

The cornerback appeared in 32 games for Tennessee.

Bryce Thompson aims to take the next step in his football career. The junior defensive back declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Thompson announced the decision on his Instagram page.

"Words can't describe how honored I am to fulfill my lifelong dream, and I am ready for the challenge. I will forever be a Volunteer and am honored to have been a part of this team," he said in his post.

The Irmo, South Carolina native played in 32 games as a Vol. He finishes his Rocky Top career with 102 tackles, eight interceptions and 19 passes defensed. In 2020, Thompson became the first player in program history to wear the number 0.