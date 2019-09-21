GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Bryce Thompson is getting the start at defensive back for the Vols.

Pruitt announced in a Wednesday press conference that Thompson and linebacker Jeremy Banks would both travel.

Pruitt said on Wednesday that Thompson was practicing with the starters, but he didn't announce whether or not he would start in today's game.

Thompson was arrested in late August for misdemeanor domestic assault. In the situation, Thompson also threatened the university.

He is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 23, for a preliminary hearing.