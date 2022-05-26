4-star power forward Cade Phillips commits to Tennessee

Phillips is a four-star power forward in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama. He chose Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball landed a top-ranked power forward on Thursday.

Four-star Cade Phillips verbally committed to Tennessee. He is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2023.

Phillips had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and more. His father and uncle played quarterback at Alabama. His mother played basketball for the Crimson Tide.

4-🌟 power forward Cade Phillips (@CadePhillips16) has committed to Tennessee.



Phillips chose the #Vols over Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.



He's 6'9" and veryyy explosive at the rim. https://t.co/0iFKa8PgsV — Madison Blevins Hock (@Madison4Blevins) May 26, 2022

Phillips is a 6'9" power forward out of Jacksonville, Alabama. He's quick and explosive at the rim, ranking him among the top-100 prospects in the class of 2023.