Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell will return next season

Sewell announced on his social media he has chosen to play a super-senior season with Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball will return a key contributor to their pitching staff next season as Camden Sewell has announced he will return for a super-senior season.

Sewell made the announcement on social media on Tuesday evening.

The Tennessee pitcher was on the mound for 50 innings last season, allowing 40 hits and 14 earned runs with an earned run average of 2.52.

He pitched his most innings in 2022 against Florida. in the SEC Tournament championship game. He went five innings, allowing six hits and no earned runs.

His contributions in postseason play landed him on the SEC All-Tournament team in 2021.