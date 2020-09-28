Can you tailgate at Tennessee football games this fall?

Yes, but there will be no university-sponsored tailgates and the City of Knoxville said tailgating will be prohibited in city-owned parking garages and lots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives in 2020, and college football is no exception.

The SEC and the University of Tennessee have implemented a number of gameday changes to comply with local guidelines and to keep players, staff, and fans safe.

Neyland Stadium will be at 25% capacity when the Vols open the season against Missouri on Saturday at noon. There will be no Vol Walk or Running through the T. The Pride of the Southland Band will be in the stands with reduced numbers. Smokey will stay home and the cheerleaders won't be on the field.

But will there be tailgating?

According to UT, fans will be allowed to bring a tent as large as 10 feet by 10 feet for their group. Tents can be set up four hours before kickoff and as always, can't block parking spaces or traffic.

UT asks that tailgates should only include family members or the people you plan to sit with at the game.

There will be no university-sponsored tailgates and the City of Knoxville said tailgating will be prohibited in city-owned parking garages and lots.