'Welcome to the fam son': Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova announce birth of their new son

"We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam son," Parker said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Candace Parker's family just got a little larger! The Lady Vol legend and her wife, Anna Petrakova, announced the birth of their son: Airr Larry Petrakov Parker.

"We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam son," Parker said.

Their newborn entered the world on February 11. Tens of thousands of people immediately celebrated the public announcement on Friday and congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Parker said her daughter Lailaa "is pumped to be a big sister."