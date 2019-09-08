LOS ANGELES — Lady Vol legend Candace Parker has gone on to an amazing WNBA career, but she never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to her former team and coach.

Her team, the Los Angeles Sparks, hosted a Pat Summitt Tribute night on Thursday.

CP showed up to the game wearing a custom pair of sneakers she designed with her daughter, and 10-year-old Lailaa was wearing her mom's #3 Lady Vol jersey.

To top it off, the Sparks won the game, with Parker pouring in twelve points. Her biggest fan met her on the court for some sweet hugs after the victory: