Former Lady Vols star Candace Parker named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022

The former Lady Vol basketball star was one of eight athletes on this year's list.

NEW YORK — Former Tennessee hoops star Candance Parker can add another accolade to her ever-growing list of achievements.

The two-time WNBA MVP was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022, the publication announced on Monday. TIME listed Parker in its "Pioneer" category, where former NBA star Dwayne Wade wrote, "So many young women watching Candace are seeing how she’s living out loud and achieving greatness. Her legend is only growing."

Parker was one of eight athletes named to the top 100, along with the likes of tennis star Rafael Nadal and U.S. women's national soccer team members Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn.

The two-time NCAA champion was also one of 49 women to be featured in the 2022 edition.

Parker posted about the accomplishment on Instagram, where she thanked Wade and added, "To be listed alongside the amazing, industry-shifting, world-changing individuals is a truly humbling experience." She also mentioned the most influential people in her life, and included Pat Summitt among them.

"I know y’all loved making yesterday about how I was the oldest to mess around and get a triple double, but I’m pretty sure I’m the YOUNGEST person to ever make this list the morning after," Parker joked in the post.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old became the oldest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double. She also became just the third player in WNBA history with multiple career triple-doubles.