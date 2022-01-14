VFL Candace Parker releases TED Talk

The two-time college national champion, WNBA champion, and Olympic gold medalist delivered a TED Talk on breaking barriers and not accepting limits.

TENNESSEE, USA — As VFL Candace Parker's career continues, so does her list of accomplishments.

The two-time NCAA champion, two-time WNBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist gave a TED Talk at the TEDWomen 2021 conference in Palm Springs, California last December.

TED released the talk on its website on Friday. Parker spoke for nearly 11 minutes about breaking barriers and not accepting limitations from others.

"Barrier breaking is about not staying in your lane and not being something that the world expects you to be," she said.

Parker defined breaking barriers as an uphill battle where one looks for hope and optimism. The former Lady Vol said her hope comes from her daughter.