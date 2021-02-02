Candace Parker to serve as grand marshal at UT's Homecoming Parade

The homecoming will take place at various locations on campus from November 7-13.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced that VFL Candace Parker will serve as this year’s Homecoming Parade grand marshal.

The theme for this year is "Charge the Checkerboard", in honor of Neyland Stadium’s 100th anniversary, UT officials said.

According to a press release, more than 30 events are planned for the campus community, alumni, and the public leading up to the Vols’ football game against the University of Georgia on November 13 at 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the events, click here.

The parade will take place on November 12 at 4 p.m. and will start at Volunteer Boulevard across from the LaPorte Track and Field Stadium.

The procession will head north, passing Circle Park and down Peyton Manning Pass, finally turning right onto Phillip Fulmer Way past Thompson-Boling Arena. For a map, click here.

UT officials said that children ages 10 and under are invited to participate in the parade’s Little Vol Walk, where they can walk on foot or ride along in wagons or strollers. Advance registration is encouraged.

As part of the celebrations, UT will host the unveiling of nine new monuments dedicated to the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

The council, also known as Divine 9, is composed of nine historically African American sororities and fraternities.

UT said that the dedication ceremony will take place on Johnson–Ward Pedestrian Walkway on November 13, three hours before kickoff.

The monuments are a symbol of the university’s commitment to celebrating diversity and inclusion, UT said.

UT broke ground on the project in 2019, and construction was completed this past summer.