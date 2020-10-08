'Can’t wait to see them on the field' | Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with Vols Football team to discuss fall season

When she asked the student-athletes if they wanted to play, they responded with a resounding, 'Yes.'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the Vols Football team and staff on Monday to discuss the upcoming fall season.

Amid uncertainty due to COVID-19, college football has continued to be a question.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey posted a message on Twitter Monday that seems both cautious and optimistic.

"We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying," he wrote.

Players have spoken out in support of starting the season on social media using #WeWantToPlay.

At the end of the open discussion with the team, Plowman asked the student-athletes if they wanted to play this season, which they responded to with a resounding, "YES!"

Plowman took to Twitter in praise of the work the team has put forth since returning to practice, and she said she cannot wait to see them take to Neyland Stadium this fall.

