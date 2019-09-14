KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gameday Info:

Week three of the college football season is here, and the Tennessee is looking to get its first win of the season.

Kickoff between the Vols and the Mocs is at noon on the SEC Network.

The Matchup:

The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga is coming to town with a 1-1 record. The Mocs beat Eastern Illinois in week one, 24-10 and lost to Jacksonville State last week, 41-20.

The Vols lead the series against Chattanooga 38-2-2 all-time.

Tennessee comes into this game looking for its first win of the season. The Vols lost to BYU in double-overtime last week, 29-26. Tennessee led the Cougars throughout much of the game, before BYU scored two field goals in the fourth quarter to tie the game, 16-16.

After a pair of touchdowns in the first overtime, BYU sealed the deal with a 5-yard touchdown run from running back Ty'Son Williams to win it for the Cougars.

This week, Tennessee hopes to turn things around as they enter the game favored to beat Chattanooga by 28-points.

Offense:

The Vols' running backs shined in the last week's game against BYU. Junior Ty Chandler had 26 carries for 154 rushing yards. Freshman Eric Gray had 17 carries for 77 rushing yards.

Senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings was a stand-out for the Vols last week as well, he had four receptions for 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defense:

Junior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus shined in last week's contest. He tallied six total tackles with two sacks.

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson returned to practice on Wednesday. Thompson was charged with domestic assault earlier this season and at the time he was suspended indefinitely. In a press conference Wednesday, Coach Pruitt did not say if he would return to the field today against Chattanooga.

Tennessee needs to get its first win under their belt this week. The Vols are 0-2 for the first time since 1988. Tennessee's schedule only gets tougher starting next week. UT heads down to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators for their first SEC opponent.