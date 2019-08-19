The University of Tennessee's newest students got a welcome from Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt in Neyland Stadium on Monday.

Pruitt gave students a pep talk, challenging them to 'set the tempo' for other fans at Neyland this season.

"I want you to know, this freshman class, that 10, 20 years from now -- you can tell your kids that this class was part of turning Tennessee football around," he said.

Pruitt said students should get ready to be in their seats early and show their Volunteer spirit by coming to Vol Walk each week.

He encouraged students to be loud and proud and wear their orange best, even at away games.

The Vols open the season at Neyland against Georgia State on Aug. 31. at 3:30 p.m.

