Coach Rick Barnes' contract extended after leading the Vols to first SEC Tournament title since 1979

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced it has extended its contract with men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes through the 2026-27 season.

UT Athletics Director and Vice Chancellor Danny White made the announcement Thursday. Barnes recently led the Vols to their first SEC Tournament title since 1979, and has led the Vols to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

"Rick has built an incredible culture within our men's basketball program that has spread throughout Vol Nation," White said. "I've had a blast watching the best fanbase in the country embrace this team and create the most electric environment in college basketball. Coach Barnes' leadership is steady, and his players exude high character. They take pride in representing our university and the state of Tennessee with class and an unrivaled competitive drive."

Barnes said he's just excited to get ready for the next season.

"Our family is blessed to be a part of the University of Tennessee family, and we appreciate the alignment of our administration," he said. "There are so many wonderful things happening on campus and throughout the community that we're excited to support and participate in. It's a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer."

Throughout its program history, Tennessee has had six seasons with 26 wins of more. Barnes was head coach for three of those seasons. With 754 career victories—including 150 in seven seasons at Tennessee—UT said Barnes ranks seventh nationally among active head coaches in career Division I wins.

"Having played and coached the game, basketball has a special place in my heart," White said. "To that end, I can't overstate how fortunate we are to have Rick Barnes leading our program. I am unbelievably excited about our bright future as we chase future championships on the hardwood."