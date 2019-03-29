KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Vols’ toughest critics following a Sweet 16 loss may be some high schoolers waiting to take their spots on the team.

TNT Fury is a traveling basketball team made up of star 9th-grade athletes hoping to play college ball in a few years.

They watched the Vols game against Purdue together Thursday night and had a lot of feelings about how they played.

"I’m kinda, kinda mad,” said Spencer Boshears.

“It’s gonna be a hard game for them," said Altin Perry.

“I'm telling you it's just a sloppy game," said Colby Raymer. "I called it from the beginning.”

They boys look up to their hometown team.

"They got their ups and downs. I like them though," said Raymer.

All the TNT Fury players hope to play college basketball themselves, and are taking notes from the Vols.

“I mean they’ve been playing good all season and shooting the ball good,” said Boshears.

“I feel like they came into it a little, not very motivated," said Walker Kyle. "Like they thought it was gonna be a breeze and obviously it’s not."

These high school players just hope for a less stressful game the next time the Vols hit the court next season.

And they're counting down the days until they can play for, or against them.

"I hate losing," said Boshears.

The Vols lost to Purdue 99-94 in overtime.