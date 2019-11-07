The company that wants to sell beer and wine at Neyland Stadium and Thompson Boling Arena is ready to get back in front of the Knox County beer board with a much more detailed plan.

After a change in SEC policy and state law, the University of Tennessee selected a company called Aramark to run alcohol concessions at its sporting venues.

When Aramark went before the beer board last month, their plans weren't fully fleshed out so the board deferred a decision.

Now, Aramark will return at the next meeting with full documentation on July 16 where alcohol will be sold, the signage, the limits, the cups beer will be sold in, and more.

In addition to more details, Aramark has also added another UT venue to its request--- the Regal Soccer Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about the plans to sell alcohol at UT sport venues:

Only beer and wine will be sold at designated concession stands in the general fan concourse areas

No vendors will walk through the stands to sell alcohol

There will be a limit of two alcoholic beverages per person at a time

Beer will be served in a clear cup that's different from other beverages sold, and may look like this:

When beer sales start at UT sporting venues like Neyland Stadium, it will be sold in a clear cup that will differ from other beverage containers.

Aramark

Per SEC policy, alcohol sales will end by the end of 3rd quarter of football games, the 12 minute mark of 2nd half for men's basketball games, and the end of 3rd quarter for women's basketball games.

Beers can't be larger than 25 ounces, wine portions won't exceed 6.5 ounces

No alcohol concession locations or kiosks will be located in the student sections

Anyone caught passing beer to a minor will be ejected and may be arrested

Any minors caught drinking will be ejected and may be arrested

Additional event staff will monitor the student sections

Servers will have to undergo training and be licensed as servers by the Tennessee ABC

Proper ID and proof of age will be required for every purchase of alcohol

People who are obviously intoxicated will not be served

A "mystery shopping" program will check compliance at least once a month

UT will establish designated rideshare locations and a designated driver program

Aramark already manages 13 NFL, 5 NBA, 11 MLB, 7 NHL and 18 college venues that serve alcohol.

The alcohol sales won't only be at sporting events. Aramark also hopes to sell beer and wine at concerts and other special events.