The company that wants to sell beer and wine at Neyland Stadium and Thompson Boling Arena is ready to get back in front of the Knox County beer board with a much more detailed plan.
After a change in SEC policy and state law, the University of Tennessee selected a company called Aramark to run alcohol concessions at its sporting venues.
When Aramark went before the beer board last month, their plans weren't fully fleshed out so the board deferred a decision.
Now, Aramark will return at the next meeting with full documentation on July 16 where alcohol will be sold, the signage, the limits, the cups beer will be sold in, and more.
In addition to more details, Aramark has also added another UT venue to its request--- the Regal Soccer Stadium.
Here's what you need to know about the plans to sell alcohol at UT sport venues:
- Only beer and wine will be sold at designated concession stands in the general fan concourse areas
- No vendors will walk through the stands to sell alcohol
- There will be a limit of two alcoholic beverages per person at a time
- Beer will be served in a clear cup that's different from other beverages sold, and may look like this:
- Per SEC policy, alcohol sales will end by the end of 3rd quarter of football games, the 12 minute mark of 2nd half for men's basketball games, and the end of 3rd quarter for women's basketball games.
- Beers can't be larger than 25 ounces, wine portions won't exceed 6.5 ounces
- No alcohol concession locations or kiosks will be located in the student sections
- Anyone caught passing beer to a minor will be ejected and may be arrested
- Any minors caught drinking will be ejected and may be arrested
- Additional event staff will monitor the student sections
- Servers will have to undergo training and be licensed as servers by the Tennessee ABC
- Proper ID and proof of age will be required for every purchase of alcohol
- People who are obviously intoxicated will not be served
- A "mystery shopping" program will check compliance at least once a month
- UT will establish designated rideshare locations and a designated driver program
Aramark already manages 13 NFL, 5 NBA, 11 MLB, 7 NHL and 18 college venues that serve alcohol.
The alcohol sales won't only be at sporting events. Aramark also hopes to sell beer and wine at concerts and other special events.