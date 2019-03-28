KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Former Vols quarterback great Condredge Holloway is retiring from his job as an assistant athletics director at the University of Tennessee.

The UT Athletics Department held a reception for him Wednesday, and he's planning to retire "in the coming weeks," according to Zach Stipe, director of football communications.

The Vol Network tweeted out congratulations to Holloway on Wednesday afternoon and included a photo with Holloway and Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer at the reception.

He was assistant athletics director for student athlete relations/lettermen.

A multi-talented athlete from Huntsville, Ala., he started at UT three seasons in the early 1970s. Playing under coach Bill Battle, he was the first black quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.

According to UT, he was 25-9-2 as a starter. He was named All-SEC QB in 1973.

Holloway also played more than 10 years in the Canadian Football League.