WATCH: Danny White introduced as UT's new Director of Athletics

White has said his first priority will be to hire a new football coach to replace Jeremy Pruitt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A new era has begun on Rocky Top.

Just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruit and others within the football program and the announced resignation of current AD Phillip Fulmer, the University of Tennessee formally introduced Dr. Danny White as its next Director of Athletics on Friday. The university formally announced the hire Thursday afternoon.

White has been the Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Central Florida since late 2015.

Tennessee Athletics said White's contract will start at $1.8 million initially with a 5% annual increase. He will receive up to $300,000 yearly based on team athletic performance, team academic performance, and departmental goals. Details on his start date are still being finalized, and the university will issue a memorandum of understanding in the coming days.