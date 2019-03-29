AUSTIN, Texas — Third time's the charm, sure. But Colin Zeng had done this all before.

The senior diver entered the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships with a 2016 and 2018 platform national title under his belt.

He added a 1-meter title to his trophy case on Thursday.

"He continued from where he was earlier today," head diving coach Dave Parrington said in a press release. "It isn't always easy being the leader coming out of prelims and diving last, seeing what everyone else is doing. He handled that well and got off to a great first dive."

With his victory, Zeng became the fourth Vol to win on the 1-meter board, and the first since 2016.

