'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker

Students painted The Rock ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, asking ESPN to pick Dolly as the celebrity picker for College GameDay's return to Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be.

If East Tennessee is ever given the option, it's always a safe bet Sevierville's favorite daughter, Dolly Parton, will be at the top of the list. Students at the University of Tennessee certainly made that known when they painted The Rock this week with "We Want Queen Dolly."

Of course, Dolly Parton is an incredibly busy person -- so getting her on short notice is nothing short of impressive. Plenty of other familiar names are floating around in the rumor mill as likely candidates, such as Peyton Manning, Candace Parker, and Glenn Jacobs.

When College GameDay came to town a few weeks ago for the Florida game, it chose WWE star and Knoxville-native Bianca Belair.

A fair warning for people looking to find out who the celebrity picker will be: Don't believe anything you see on social media until College GameDay itself makes the announcement before Saturday. We've already seen plenty of fake "picks" being spread on Twitter by parody accounts or imposters alongside the false rumors GameDay wasn't coming to Knoxville this weekend.

The No. 6 Vols take on No. 3 Alabama on Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. If you can't make it to Neyland Stadium, UT is hosting a watch party on campus at Vol Village starting at 12:30 p.m.