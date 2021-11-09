Dr. Don Ryder, UT's Pride of the Southland band director, to retire at end of spring semester

Ryder has been with UT for 23 years, formally serving as the school's band director since 2015.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Dr. Don Ryder, the University of Tennessee's director of bands and leader of the Pride of the Southland marching band, has announced he is retiring at the end of the academic year.

This will be Ryder's final football season with the Vols. He said he intends on teaching until the end of the spring 2022 semester, and then he's hanging up his hat.

In the words of late UT broadcast legend and "Voice of the Vols" John Ward, Ryder said: “It’s better to go out a year early than to stay a day too late.”

Ryder has been teaching music and leading college and high school bands for 38 years, 23 of which have been at UT. In 1991, he was recognized as the top high school band director in the country by the American School Band Directors Association, earning the Stanbury Award.

In 2013, Ryder was named interim director of bands before being permanently appointed to as the tenth director of bands in 2015.

He led the Pride of the Southland band during its 13th consecutive presidential inauguration performance, conducted the UT Wind Ensemble, and served as the founding musical director of the “Southern Stars Symphonic Brass” -- a professional British brass band in Crossville, Tennessee.

Ryder has started new traditions during his tenure, including playing the "Circle of Life" when the Vols warm up on the field.

Ryder said he's looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren, starting a new chapter, and even getting in some fishing time with East Tennessee legend and WBIR anchor emeritus Bill Williams.