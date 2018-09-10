Drew Brees took his place among NFL royalty in style.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback become the league's all-time leading passer Monday night, surpassing first Brett Favre (71,838) and then Peyton Manning (71,940) to claim the top spot for most passing yards in the NFL's 99-year history.

Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter. The play gave Brees 71,968 yards (nearly 41 miles) and staked New Orleans to a 26-6 lead over Washington.

The game was temporarily stopped as Brees celebrated with his family, teammates and coaches.

He began the night needing 201 yards to take possession of a record that's also belonged to Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton and Dan Marino, among others.

Brees, 39, is under contract through the 2019 season and has a chance to eventually blow by 80,000 yards if he can keep this up. Tom Brady (67,418 yards) is his closest active pursuer.

Peyton seemed to be in good spirits when the news was broken to him as he sliced tomatoes:

"Drew, for 1,000 days I've held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL. And I gotta tell ya, it's been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. And thanks to you, that's over now and you've ruined that for me. So, thank you very much. I've nothing left to look forward to left except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family, putting together this wedge salad..."

Congratulations, @drewbrees!



Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.



Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

