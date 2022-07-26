VFL Drew Gilbert signs rookie contract with Houston Astros

The Astros shared photos of Gilbert signing his rookie contract on Tuesday. He was selected 28th in the 2022 MLB Draft by the team.

HOUSTON — Former Tennessee centerfielder Drew Gilbert is officially a part of the Houston Astros organization after signing his contract on Tuesday.

The Astros shared photos on social media of the former Vols star putting pen to paper on his rookie contract.

MLB Pipeline writer Jim Callis reported Gilbert signed for $2.5 million.

Earlier this month, Gilbert was selected 28th by the team in the 2022 MLB raft.

Last season as a junior, he posted a .362 batting average with 11 home runs and 70 RBIs for Tennessee. He earned several All-American selections including First Team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.