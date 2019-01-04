KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol Nation held their breath and shifted uncomfortably when they saw a tweet from Admiral Schofield that seemed to take a shot at men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes.

This came just days after the Vols fell to Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.

RELATED: Tennessee falls to Purdue in overtime, 99-94

Late Sunday night, Admiral Schofield quote tweeted a video of NBA coach Gregg Popovich yelling at an official, eventually getting ejected from a game. Here's what Schofield said:

Big Orange fans were left very confused. Was the Tennessee star upset with his head coach?

Some wanted answers.

Some even insisted it was an April Fool's prank.

OK Vol Nation, you can breath again. Seriously, you need to relax.

RELATED: Seniors reflect on time at Tennessee

Schofield cleared everything up this morning.

His new tweet said the video was not a shot at Barnes, but a defense of his head coach's passion and intensity during games.

RELATED: Rick Barnes' emotional locker room message after Tennessee's Sweet 16 loss

RELATED: Audience of One: Vols' faith lifts basketball team to greater heights