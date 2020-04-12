'I'm still in awe thinking about it' | Family receives handwritten letter from Phillip Fulmer after loved one passes away

Former UT football player Greg Hartsook passed away two days before this season's opening game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Volunteer Spirit is a powerful thing. It proved to be even more powerful and meaningful to one family after losing a loved one this fall.

What they received in the mail from a University of Tennessee legend is something they never expected.

Greg Hartsook is as Tennessee as it gets. He played football for the UT in the late 60s. He'd often share the memories with his son, Kyle.

"He would talk to me about the days he played and times he played, who he played with," said Kyle Hartsook.

Going to games together was a tradition. Kyle can even recall the details of his first Tennessee game with his dad.

"It was in November against Kentucky and Casey Clausen was the quarterback at the time and it was cold. That's all I remember but from that day forward I was hooked."

Kyle is now a firefighter in Georgia. He said they were excited for this year's season.

But just two days before the opening game his dad passed away. A few days later, the family found a surprise in the mail.

"I got a letter in the mail it was addressed to me and my mom. It was a t-shirt and all this stuff. Then there was a letter from Phillip Fulmer," said Hartsook. "It was something that took us all by surprise, it was."

Inside the package was a handwritten letter from the UT legend himself, Phillip Fulmer, offering the family sympathy for their loss.

"I'm so sorry for your loss during this time, if there's anything you need don't hesitate to reach out to any of us," Kyle recalled the letter saying.

He said the small gesture meant much more to their family.

"You see his big university, this man who's doing all this with everything going on, took the time not to have his secretary write this letter. He sat down, wrote it, sent it. It just took us all, I mean, I'm still in awe thinking about it."