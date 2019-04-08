KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols fans showed up at Neyland Stadium to see the Fan Day open practice but were turned away once the weather got worse. It was canceled due to weather before the event even started.

Hundreds of fans lined up to get wristbands early Sunday morning. When it started raining, they were moved to secure locations before it was finally called off.

One family drove three hours from Middle Tennessee and had no idea it was canceled until they got there at 2:30.

"We were on a mission," Stephanie Boyd said as she looked at her husband and four children. "The kids were excited to check out all the fans and the players and check out the field and see all that we can see and turns out it was canceled so we're done now. We've got to drive three hours back."

While disappointing, fans tried to make the most of it afterward by playing their own football game in Circle Park, taking pictures on the Smokey Statues, and walking around campus.

The team did still have a practice in the indoor facility and signed autographs afterward for those who got wristbands earlier in the day.

