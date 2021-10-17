Fans throw trash onto the field at Neyland Stadium, mayhem halts the game

The crowd went into a frenzy after a controversial fourth down call in the game between Tennessee and Ole Miss.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans went into an absolute frenzy in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's football game against Ole Miss, throwing trash onto the field after a controversial fourth down call.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a pass to tight end Jacob Warren that was ruled short of a fourth down late in the game. Fans didn't like the call and took matters into their own hands.

Trash was thrown in bunches onto the field at Neyland Stadium. The game was halted for several minutes during the pandemonium.

The public announcer asked several times for fans to stop, but it didn't cease. Ole Miss had to clear their sidelines in fear of getting hurt.

The Tennessee band and cheerleaders evacuated not long after.

Former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin, now the coach of the Rebels, said he was hit with a golf ball during the trash throwing. He brought it with him to his postgame press conference.

He also said he got hit with some bottles with brown stuff in them. He didn't know what it was, but said he didn't think fans would waste their moonshine on him.

The game resumed after a nearly 20 minute stoppage. After the stoppage in play, the game resumed.

Tennessee got one last drive to win in all the madness, but weren't able to. Ole Miss won 31-26.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel condemned the trash throwing first in his opening statement of his postgame press conference.