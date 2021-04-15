Five-star forward commits to Tennessee

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will reclassify into 2021 and join the Vols next season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball's 2021 class received a huge boost with the addition of five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who committed to UT on Thursday.

Huntley-Hatfield will reclassify to 2021, allowing him to play for the Vols next season. The 6'9" forward is from Clarksville, Tennessee, but played for Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the top prospect in the state and the top power forward in the nation.

The five-star forward chose Tennessee over Ole Miss, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Auburn and Kansas.

Huntley-Hatfield joins a recruiting class that includes fellow five-star Kennedy Chandler and four-stars Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack.