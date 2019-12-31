JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tennessee football team is in Jacksonville for a Jan. 2 game against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

But before the game and between practices, the team is enjoying some time in sunny Florida! The team is documenting the trip via social media. We'll collect the best of the best tweets here:

The team arrived in Jacksonville on Sunday night but the support staff was there, getting everything ready for the team!

On Monday, Vol Navy took on a whole new meaning!

The players visited the Mayport Naval Base, where several U.S. naval officers gave them tours of the USS Indianapolis and the USS Billings ships.

The team had a chance to learn about the ships' functions and weaponry, while also taking turns in the captain's seat.

"It's a great opportunity for those guys," said head coach Jeremy Pruitt. "It's something that they probably never did before. I was hoping they would put life jackets on some of them just in case, but it sounds like everything went pretty smooth."

Monday evening, the Vols got a chance to give back. They helped pack 500 backpacks full of healthy food for Florida kids in need. The program is called Blessings in a Backpack.

The players were able to add notes of inspiration to each bag.

On Tuesday, the football players showed off their golf skills.. more or less.

The team visited TopGolf for some fun and a little smack talk!