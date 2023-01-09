Tennessee picks up four-star DL transfer Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State

The former four-star recruit played in parts of three seasons with ASU and has played 21 games in his career with the Sun Devils.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott has transferred to Tennessee, Norman-Lott announced Monday on Twitter.

Norman-Lott is a former four-star recruit and has played in parts of three seasons with the Sun Devils and 21 total games in his ASU career. He posted 45 tackles, four sacks, and seven tackles for the loss.

The North Highlands, Calif. native is 6'5" tall and weighs around 290 lbs., according to his player profile on the Arizona State football website.