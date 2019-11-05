Former Lady Vol point guard Evina Westbrook is heading to rival Connecticut.

Westbrook broke the news on Twitter late Friday night, saying she was 'Blessed for new beginnings and another opportunity' sporting a Huskies shirt.

The decision comes more than a month after she decided to leave the Lady Vols program and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Westbrook led Tennessee in assists and three-point field goal percentage (among players with at least 20 attempts) during the 2018-19 season and was tied with fellow sophomore Rennia Davis for the team lead in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game. She scored a career-high 29 points against Stanford.

Westbrook was ranked the no. 2 overall prospect in the country coming out of South Salem High School in Oregon and earned Freshman All-SEC honors after the 2017-18 season at Tennessee.

She has two years of eligibility remaining.