Former Miami OL John Campbell commits to Tennessee

Campbell picked the Vols out of a final three that included Tennessee, Florida and Florida State.
Credit: Twitter/John Campbell
Former Miami OL John Campbell transfers to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee picked up yet another transfer on Monday in former Miami offensive lineman John Campbell. Campbell made the announcement on Twitter.

The 6'5", 320 lb. lineman spent five years with the Hurricanes and will come to Tennessee as a sixth-year senior. Campbell chose Tennessee out of his final three choices of the Vols, Florida and Florida State.

Campbell is a former three-star recruit in the 2018 class, and the Orlando native was rated as the 36th-best offensive lineman in his class by the 247 composite rankings.

Campbell started 11 games at left tackle for Miami in the 2022 season after missing the entire 2021 season while recovering from leg surgery.

