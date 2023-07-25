Former Vol Jalen Hurd announces retirement from NFL

Hurd played three seasons at Tennessee and was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Tennessee football player Jalen Hurd has announced his retirement from the NFL, the New England Patriots announced. Hurd was signed by the Patriots on July 25, 2023.

Hurd, a former five-star recruit, played three seasons as a running back for Tennessee from 2014-2016 before playing his final college season as a wide receiver at Baylor.

The Hendersonville, Tenn. native was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 67th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries plagued his pro career and forced him to sit out each of his first two seasons in the NFL. In 2021, he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and subsequently released without ever getting a chance to play a regular-season snap for the 49ers.