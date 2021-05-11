Four Lady Vols receive SEC softball awards

The Southeastern Conference awarded Kiki Milloy, Ashley Rogers, Ashley Morgan and Cailin Hannon for their performances during the 2021 season.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released its annual softball awards on Tuesday. Four Tennessee players were among the 70 honorees.

Outfielder Kiki Milloy earned her first All-SEC honors, being named to the All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Newcomer Team. The sophomore led the conference with 36 stolen bases. That's the most by a Lady Vol since 2013. She scored a team-high 47 runs, along with a .382 batting average and 36 runners batted in.

Pitcher Ashley Rogers shares a spot on the All-SEC First Team with Milloy. This is the junior's second time making the first team. Rogers is Tennessee's ace pitcher, leading the conference with 21 complete games, 23 wins, 253 strikeouts and seven shutouts.

Infielder Ashley Morgan is a member of the All-SEC Second Team. The senior first baseman led Tennessee with a .394 batting average. She recorded a team-best .400 batting average and 15 RBI in conference play.

Lastly, Cailin Hannon is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The outfielder earned a bachelor's degree in audiology/speech pathology in May 2020. The SEC granted spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Hannon returned to Tennessee to pursue a clinical doctorate in audiology. According to Tennessee athletics, she currently as a 4.0 GPA in the doctoral program. She is the fourth player to earn the scholar-athlete award in program history.