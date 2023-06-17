Tennessee football lands four-star class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star athlete in the class of 2024 Boo Carter has committed to Tennessee, he announced on Saturday.
Carter is a Chattanooga native and is rated as the second-best prospect in Tennessee and the 17th-ranked athlete in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound player was a highly sought-after prospect in his class and received 46 offers. Carter chose Tennessee out of his final three schools that included the Vols, Michigan and Colorado.
According to 247Sports, Carter made an unofficial visit to Tennessee on June 14. He will play his senior season of high school football at Bradley Central in Cleveland, Tenn.