Tennessee football lands four-star class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter

The Chattanooga native received 46 offers and chose the Vols out of a final three including Colorado and Michigan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star athlete in the class of 2024 Boo Carter has committed to Tennessee, he announced on Saturday.

Carter is a Chattanooga native and is rated as the second-best prospect in Tennessee and the 17th-ranked athlete in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound player was a highly sought-after prospect in his class and received 46 offers. Carter chose Tennessee out of his final three schools that included the Vols, Michigan and Colorado.