KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee added another player to the Class of 2020 in four-star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Saturday afternoon. Hyatt hails from Irmo, South Carolina and is a top-ten wide player in the state according to 247Sports. The website rates him as a four-star wide receiver, while the composite rankings, which add together various scores from different organizations, have Hyatt as a high three-star receiver.

Hyatt is the first wide receiver to commit to the 2020 class for Tennessee. The Vols now have a commitment from 13 players for the class. 247Sports ranks Tennessee as the No. 24 class in the country.

