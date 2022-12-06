Four Tennessee football standouts earn First-Team All-SEC Coaches honors

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was joined by wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and offensive tackle Darnell Wright as offensive selections. Byron Young earned a defensive nod.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Four Tennessee football standouts were honored as First-Team All-SEC Coaches selections, voted on by the 14 head coaches in the conference.

Vols' star quarterback Hendon Hooker was honored on the offense, along with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Darnell Wright. Senior edge rusher Byron Young earned the nod on defense.

Hooker led Tennessee's high-powered offense to number-one ranks in scoring offense and total offense and completed 229 of 329 passes for 3,135 total yards and 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He also ran for 430 yards and five additional scores.

Hyatt enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, and led the SEC in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267) and receiving touchdowns (15). His 15 touchdowns also lead the FBS, and his receiving yards rank fourth.

Wright was key to an elite offensive line unit for Tennessee. He played a team-high 829 snaps without allowing a sack and was a two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honoree this season.