Tennessee blows out Kansas in SEC/BIG12 challenge game

Four Vols scored in double figures to lead Tennessee in a 80-61 victory over no. 15 Kansas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 18 Tennessee dominated no. 15 Kansas on Saturday evening. The Vols defended their home court at Thompson-Boling Arena, winning 80-61.

The Vols were in control from the tip-off, leading the entire first half. Tennessee shot 58.6 percent from the floor, including 5/7 from three. Yves Pons led the team with 10 points. Defensively, UT held the Jayhawks to less than 27 percent on their field goals. The Vols also out-rebounded Kansas 20-10.

Tennessee went into halftime with a 14-point lead.

A really good first half by Tennessee. Shot 58.6% from the floor, including 5/7 from three. Yves Pons leads the way with 10 points. https://t.co/cWTzpWDH6v — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) January 31, 2021

UT maintained its lead in the second half. They led by as much as 26, putting this game out of reach early.

Yves Pons led Tennessee with 17 points. Jaden Springer scored 13 points, while John Fulkerson and Victor Bailey Jr. each scored 11 points.

As a team, the Vols shot 53 percent from the floor and 61.5 percent from three. They held Kansas to 38 percent shooting.