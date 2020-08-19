'Free Cade Mays' social media movement goes national

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, #FreeCadeMays began trending on Twitter after Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that the NCAA denied the transfer offensive lineman's request for immediate eligibility.
Former Catholic player and Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays transferred back to Knoxville to play for the team. Mays initially committed back in 2015 to the Tennessee Vols.
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith got the ball rolling with this tweet below:
The hashtag went national after several sports commentators began chiming in nationwide.
Coach Pruitt said he can relate.
"You guys know me, I'm a transfer myself. And I think back to when I transferred, there was a period of about 10 weeks that I didn't know whether or not I was going to be eligible. There's a lot of uncertainty there," Pruitt said in a press conference. "I hate it for him, I hate it for every young man and woman out there that want to transfer."
The vols are appealing the decision.