Freshman from France signs with Tennessee basketball

Quentin Diboundje signed with the Vols on Wednesday. He plans to enroll at UT this summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee men's basketball team's 2021 class is coming into form with the addition of wing player Quentin Diboundje.

Diboundje stands 6'6", weighs 185 pounds and is from Monpellier, France.

"Quentin is really motivated to get here and get to work," head coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. "He's already fallen in love with the University of Tennessee. He's very mature in his approach because he's always played up against older competition."

The Frenchman will be the seventh international player for Tennessee in the Barnes era. He joins guard Kennedy Chandler and wing Jahmai Mashack as the 2021 Vols signees. Center Jonas Aidoo committed to Tennessee on Wednesday morning.