KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has several freshman that are playing in today's game, but one in particular is standing out. True freshman linebacker Henry To'o To'o is leading the defense in tackles at halftime.

To'o To'o has tallied three solo tackles and four total tackles for Tennessee.

He came to Tennessee as a four-star out of De La Salle High School in Concord, CA.

To'o To'o is picking up the slack for Tennessee's linebackers because of Daniel Bituli missing today's game due to a knee injury.

