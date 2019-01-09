KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A game that was expected to be a breeze for the Vols, turned into a nightmare on Rocky Top. Tennessee came into Saturday's game as a 26-point favorite over Georgia State.

But the Panthers had other plans.

Georgia State's offense tallied 352 total yards on Tennessee's defense, and scored 38 points in Neyland Stadium. Panthers' senior quarterback Dan Ellington passed for 139 yards and threw two touchdowns against the Vols. Ellington also rushed for 61 yards and one touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Ellington along with senior running back Tra Barnett and sophomore running back Seth Paige helped Georgia State's offense rack up a total of 213 rushing yards and one touchdown a piece.

On the flip-side of the ball, Georgia State held Tennessee to less than 100 yards rushing. The Panther defense also forced four fumbles and recovered two of them. Georgia State picked off Jarrett Guarantano during the Vols' first offensive drive.

"We start the game, tip ball and a turnover," said Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee's offense was unable to get a consistent groove going for Jarrett Guarantano. The Vols rotated multiple offensive lineman and running backs into Saturday's game. The front five for Tennessee's offense struggled to keep Guaranatano protected. They gave up four sacks and allowed two quarterback hurries. Guarantano threw for 311 total yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Ty Chandler led the team in rushing with 48 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Vols' defense struggled at the defensive line position. Tennessee's defensive front was unable to get into the backfield much of the afternoon. The Vols only sacked the quarterback twice in Saturday's game.

The Vols have a lot of work to do as they prepare to welcome BYU into Knoxville next weekend. Georgia State will go back home to Atlanta to host conference opponent Furman next week.