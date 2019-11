KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the second-to-last game of the season for the Vols, and it will be a late one for Tennessee fans.

On Nov. 23, Tennessee will face off against Missouri in Columbia at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The final game of the season will be held at Neyland Stadium against Vanderbilt. It will start at 4 p.m.\

RELATED: Game time announced for UT vs. Vandy