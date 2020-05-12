x
Gator meat is back on the menu at The Shrimp Dock as Vols get ready for Florida

The Shrimp Dock in West Knoxville is the unofficial "Gator Meat Headquarters" of East Tennessee during Gator Hater Week!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gator Hater Week is finally here -- and the Shrimp Dock has got the goods once again for Vol fans hankering to chomp down on some real gators.

The West Knoxville restaurant has been the unofficial "Gator Meat Headquarters" of East Tennessee for some time, particularly when the Florida rivalry game rolls around.

Owner Phil Dangel expects he likely won't sell as much gator meat this year because enthusiasm for this year's Florida game has dipped considerably, but he is prepared to help hungry fans nonetheless. 

"Gator Day is usually one of the top 12 days of the year. We see a tremendous lunch crowd on Friday, which we saw a good one but not a fabulous one. I would say to be very honest with you there's not a lot of enthusiasm right now for the game," he said.

Hard Knox Pizzeria usually buys some of that gator meat off Dangel to make a limited-time pizza known as the "Gator Hater Pizza." You can get it there through Saturday.

