Girl Scouts replenish Lady Vols' cookie supply for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kellie Harper, the coach of the Lady Vols, previously said she wanted Girl Scout cookies for good luck as they headed into the SEC Tournament.

Although they fell to Kentucky in the semifinals of that tournament, there was another on the horizon — the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. So, Knoxville girl scouts knew the team would need more cookies.

Eight scouts stopped by after the Lady Vols' practice on Thursday with signs wishing them good luck, cards and plenty of cookies. The scouts included first graders attending Karns Elementary School and a fourth grader in Chilhowee Intermediate School.

"We wanted to make sure you have plenty [of cookies] for a long run in the NCAA," said one of the organizers who were there to hand out the cookies.

When the cookies were dropped off, the team surrounded the scouts and thanked them for the boxes. Some team members also shared their experiences as scouts, and they shouted: "Go Lady Vols" together.