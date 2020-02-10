Going to the game Saturday? Here are some changes you should expect

The games will look different this year, but it's all to make sure the Vols have a safe season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers will face the Mizzou Tigers in their home opener. They're coming home undefeated, ready to play in Neyland Stadium.

The games will look different this year, but it's all to make sure the Vols have a safe season so they can keep playing while keeping fans healthy too.

That means people on campus can expect to see some changes.

There won't be a Vol Walk or Pride of the Southland Band march to Neyland Stadium. Large tailgates that don't have enough room to practice social distancing are prohibited. Parking lots are open but only to permit holders and one tent per car is allowed. They will open four hours before kickoff.

The university said small gatherings that follow current health and safety guidelines will be permitted. They should only include family or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium, at their own spaces.

Inside the stadium, just more than 20,000 will fill the stands. The team won't run through the Power T and the Pride of the Southland Band will be reduced.

Sadly, fans won't see Smokey but can still grab a photo with his statue outside.

All fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing in Neyland Stadium. People are encouraged to take temperatures beforehand and stay home if they're sick.

The university said a revised concession setup will feature Grab & Go locations, with purchases primarily being made through the FanFood app. Additionally, the university no longer requires beer to be poured into a cup. It can be sipped straight from the bottle or can it was purchased in.

A new partnership between UT Athletics and the College of Nursing will screen around 1,000 employees that enter the stadium.

"We needed that extra layer of resources that we couldn't currently meet with our regular game day staff," said event management director Jordan Bearden.

The partnerships allow students to get valuable lessons at the same time.

"It does give us an opportunity to give them real-world experience both in assessment, communication as well as public health and community health," said College of Nursing Dean Victoria Niederhauser.

There are a lot of changes, but they're positive ones as the "Vols help Vols" motto still rings true.

"We've taken all the precautions possible with our resources to add to the game day experience and make it a great one for our fans," said Bearden.